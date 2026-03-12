Yuki Bhambri reaches first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal in Indian Wells

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
March 12, 2026 10:54 IST

Yuki Bhambri makes a historic run at Indian Wells, reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal alongside partner Goran Goransson after a dominant performance.

Photograph: AITA / Twitter

Key Points

  • Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson secured a spot in the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.
  • The Indo-Swedish duo defeated Alexander Erler and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets.
  • Bhambri and Goransson's strong first serve performance was key to their victory.
  • They will face Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot in the semifinal match.

India's Yuki Bhambri entered his maiden ATP Masters 1000 semifinal as he and his Swedish partner Goran Goransson defeated Alexander Erler and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets in Indian Wells here.

The 33-year-old Indian had previously reached the doubles quarter-finals at the Masters 1000 level twice.

 

Bhambri and Goransson defeated the Austrian-Italian pair 6-3 7-6 in the quarterfinals that lasted over one hour 30 minutes.

Key to Victory: Dominant First Serve

The Indo-Swedish duo dominated on their first serve, winning 83 per cent of the points (29/35), which proved crucial in taking the second-set tie-break and closing out the match.

Semifinal Matchup

They will take on France's Arthur Rinderknech and Monaco's Valentin Vacherot in the semifinals on Friday.

Rinderknech and Vacherot defeated the Russian duo of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-4 in their quarterfinal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

