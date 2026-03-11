HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson reach Indian Wells Masters quarterfinals with straight-set victory

Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson reach Indian Wells Masters quarterfinals with straight-set victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 15:56 IST

x

Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson showcased their doubles prowess at the Indian Wells Masters, securing a quarterfinal berth with a dominant straight-set victory.

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points

  • Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson advanced to the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters men's doubles event.
  • The Indo-Swedish pair defeated Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
  • Bhambri and Goransson did not face any break points during the match, demonstrating strong serving and net play.
  • The duo secured a crucial break in each set to clinch the victory.
  • Bhambri and Goransson are set to face Alexander Erler and Andrea Vavassori in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

India's top doubles player Yuki Bhambri and his partner Goran Goransson advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the Indian Wells Masters after registering a straight-set win over the pair of Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka.

Bhambri and Goransson produced a solid performance to defeat Arends and Lehecka 6-4 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinal clash that lasted one hour and 14 minutes. They did not face any break point in the match and broke their rivals twice.

 

The Indo-Swedish pair maintained control through most of the match, securing a crucial break in each set to seal the contest in straight sets.

Upcoming Quarterfinal Match

Bhambri and Goransson will take on Alexander Erler of Austria and Andrea Vavassori from Italy in the last-eight stage of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson cruise into next round at Indian Wells
Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson cruise into next round at Indian Wells
Bhambri-Goransson cruise into Aus Open 2nd round
Bhambri-Goransson cruise into Aus Open 2nd round
Bhambri-Galloway in men's doubles Round 3 at Wimbledon
Bhambri-Galloway in men's doubles Round 3 at Wimbledon
Bhambri-Goransson ousted from Australian Open
Bhambri-Goransson ousted from Australian Open
Yuki-Galloway pair enters Wimbledon Round 2
Yuki-Galloway pair enters Wimbledon Round 2

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz0:35

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam1:31

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam

Watch: Water-Starved Thoothukudi Residents Dig Pits in Dry Riverbed5:33

Watch: Water-Starved Thoothukudi Residents Dig Pits in...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO