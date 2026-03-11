Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson reach Indian Wells Masters quarterfinals with straight-set victory

Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson showcased their doubles prowess at the Indian Wells Masters, securing a quarterfinal berth with a dominant straight-set victory.

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson advanced to the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters men's doubles event.

The Indo-Swedish pair defeated Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Bhambri and Goransson did not face any break points during the match, demonstrating strong serving and net play.

The duo secured a crucial break in each set to clinch the victory.

Bhambri and Goransson are set to face Alexander Erler and Andrea Vavassori in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

India's top doubles player Yuki Bhambri and his partner Goran Goransson advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the Indian Wells Masters after registering a straight-set win over the pair of Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka.

Bhambri and Goransson produced a solid performance to defeat Arends and Lehecka 6-4 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinal clash that lasted one hour and 14 minutes. They did not face any break point in the match and broke their rivals twice.

The Indo-Swedish pair maintained control through most of the match, securing a crucial break in each set to seal the contest in straight sets.

Upcoming Quarterfinal Match

Bhambri and Goransson will take on Alexander Erler of Austria and Andrea Vavassori from Italy in the last-eight stage of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament.