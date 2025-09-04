HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Beware Doping Athletes: THIS May Spell Your Downfall!

Beware Doping Athletes: THIS May Spell Your Downfall!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
September 04, 2025 16:50 IST

According to WADA, the metabolite provides "a valuable tool for the long-term detection of metandienone abuse by athletes in sports drug testing."

Doping-Mansukh

IMAGE: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils the metabolite developed by the National Dope Testing Laboratory. Photograph: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya/X

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has taken a significant step towards achieving higher accuracy in detection of a much-abused banned anabolic steroid by developing a long-term metabolite from it that would allow an extended window to uncover the substance in urine samples.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted the development on his 'X' page, hailing India's rapid emergence as a "global hub for sports science and innovation".

"Proud to share that NDTL has developed a new reference material methandienone long-term metabolite to boost accuracy in dope testing by widening the detection window," he stated about the latest achievement of the laboratory that is accredited with the World Anti-Dopng Agency (WADA).

"The material will also be shared with WADA-accredited labs worldwide, contributing to global anti-doping efforts," he said.

Methandienone or Metandienone is an anabolic androgenic steroid that came into existence in the 1960s. It is abused by athletes for "its potent muscle-building properties", according to available data.

As per WADA, the new metabolite generated from this steroid has been identified as 17a-methyl- 17b-hydroxymethyl-androst-1,4,13-trien-3-one in excretion study urine samples.

The world body states that it provides "a valuable tool for the long-term detection of metandienone abuse by athletes in sports drug testing."

"...17a-Methyl-17bhydroxymethyl-androst-1,4,13-trien-3-one was determined in Metandienone administration study urine specimens up to 19 days after application of a single dose of 5mg, hence providing a detection period extended by more than one week compared to commonly employed strategies," the WADA states.

 

Anabolic agents contribute to 42 percent of the total doping violations as per WADA's 2023 testing figures with Methandienone's share being nine per cent, which is significantly higher than the 4.4 per cent recorded in 2011 figures.

The most abused were metabolites of stanozolol (14 percent), nandrolone (12 percent).

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
