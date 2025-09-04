HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Meet UAE'S Asia Cup squad

Meet UAE'S Asia Cup squad

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 04, 2025 15:07 IST

x

Muhammad Waseem will lead UAE in the Asia Cup 2025

IMAGE: Muhammad Waseem will lead UAE in the Asia Cup 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy UAE Cricket/X

Opening batter Muhammad Waseem is set to lead the 17-member UAE squad in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which begins in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9, UAE cricket stated on Thursday.

UAE are placed in Group A. India, Oman, and Pakistan are the other three teams in the group. UAE will take on India in their opening game at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10.

Right-arm quick Matiullah Khan and left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh are the two additions to the UAE's side from the ongoing T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the rest of the squad retaining their places.

 

UAE play Oman at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday, 15 September. Their last group game is with Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, 17 September.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

UAE squad for T20I tri-series: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan.

UAE squad for Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D' Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

When Dhoni Flashed A Rare Smile
When Dhoni Flashed A Rare Smile
India aim bright Asia Cup start despite defensive woes
India aim bright Asia Cup start despite defensive woes
Top 10 Football Transfers This Season
Top 10 Football Transfers This Season
All eyes on Goa: Can India topple Singapore at home?
All eyes on Goa: Can India topple Singapore at home?
When Amit Mishra was left depressed
When Amit Mishra was left depressed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rishi Kapoor Films You Must Watch

webstory image 2

Tiger Shroff's 8 Actioners On OTT

webstory image 3

Paneer Cutlets: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Mukesh, Nita Ambani visit Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja and seek blessings1:14

Mukesh, Nita Ambani visit Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja and...

PM Modi welcomes Singapore PM Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad House2:59

PM Modi welcomes Singapore PM Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad...

Shruti Haasan spotted at her dance class in Andheri 0:51

Shruti Haasan spotted at her dance class in Andheri

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV