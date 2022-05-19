News
Berrettini Gives Cruise Competition

By Rediff Sports
May 19, 2022 18:32 IST
IMAGE: Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Cannes film festival on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Photograph: ATP Tour/Instagram
 

He is no Feliciano Lopez or Fabio Fognini, but Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini knows how to pull off a look on the red carpet.

The 2021 Wimbledon finalist was a special guest at the Cannes film festival and boy, did he steal some hearts with his dapper dressing.

'What an evening @festivaldecannes. Top Gun Maverick with Tom Cruise was amazing. Check it out if you get the chance! Thanks @paramountpicturesfrance and @paramountpicturesitalia for the invitation', Matteo posted on the gram.

Even the admins of the ATP Tour's Instagram account couldn't handle Matteo's steamy vibes.

'Best dressed on La Croisette @matberrettini', the ATP folks cooed.

Although he is in France, Berrettini will miss the French Open, which begins at Roland Garos on Sunday, as he recovers from surgery on his hand that he underwent in March.

Berrettini was a quarter-finalist at last year's French Open.

