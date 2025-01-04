HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Bengal Tigers crush Delhi SG Pipers; go top of HIL

Bengal Tigers crush Delhi SG Pipers; go top of HIL

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 22:24 IST

x

IMAGE: Shachi Rarh Bengal Tigers' players celebrate a goal against Delhi SG Pipers in the Hockey India League match in Rourkela on Saturday. Photograph: Hockey India League

Jugraj Singh scored a brace as Shachi Rarh Bengal Tigers outclassed Delhi SG Pipers 4-1 to jump to the top spot in the Hockey India League in Rourkela on Saturday.

Delhi suffered their first outright defeat in the HIL after they had earlier won one game in the penalty shootout and lost the second.

Jugraj (17th minute and 38th) converted two penalty corners while Sukhjeet Singh (1st) and Abhishek (47th) struck from field play for Bengal Tigers for their third straight win in the competition.

Gareth Furlong scored the only goal for Delhi from a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.

Sukhjeet put Bengal Tigers ahead inside the first 30 seconds to push Delhi on the backfoot. Having gained the upper hand, Bengal Tigers remained dominant

to not allow Delhi any scope of a comeback in the first quarter.

Even though Delhi SG Pipers had more circle penetrations, they failed to get a shot on target.

Two minutes into the second quarter, Jugraj doubled Bengal's lead with a powerful dragflick from a penalty corner.

Delhi too had their chances when in the 22nd minute Bengal goalkeeper Jamie Carr made four saves on the trot to keep his side's lead intact.

In the 27th minute, Tomas Domene came close to scoring for Delhi but his deflection from a narrow angle went just outside the goalpost as Bengal went into the break leading 2-0.

 

Jugraj scored his second goal of the day eight minutes after the change of ends, once again converting a penalty corner to the right of Delhi goalkeeper Pawan.

Two minutes into the final quarter, an unmarked Abhishek scored an easy tap-in goal to make the scoreline 4-0 in Bengal Tigers favour.

Trailing by four goals, Delhi finally pulled one back in the final seven minutes through Furlong's penalty corner conversion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

'I Was Lucky To Defeat Gukesh 3 Times'
'I Was Lucky To Defeat Gukesh 3 Times'
Is Chahal's Marriage In Trouble?
Is Chahal's Marriage In Trouble?
'Team's Mr Fix-It Must Be Named, Shamed'
'Team's Mr Fix-It Must Be Named, Shamed'
Chess queen meets PM Modi
Chess queen meets PM Modi
20 More Stunning Sports Photos From 2024
20 More Stunning Sports Photos From 2024

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter-Friendly Beverages To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

webstory image 3

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

VIDEOS

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a sporty outfit0:37

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a sporty outfit

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 20251:35

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 2025

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after vacation1:03

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD