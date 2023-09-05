Belgium's Artur Lucas part of Indian hockey's coaching staff

IMAGE: Artur Lucas is welcomed by Hockey India officials. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Belgium's Artur Lucas as coach-cum-video analyst for its senior and junior sides.

As per his contract, Lucas will work with all four Indian hockey teams -- senior men, senior women, junior men, and junior women at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Lucas comes to his new position with a wealth of experience and expertise. The Belgian previously worked for the Royal Belgium Hockey Association as the performance analyst for the U-18 national team from 2018 to 2023. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to the team's development and success.

He also worked as an analytic consultant for Biztory Belgium last year, which allowed him to hone his analytical skills while providing innovative insights to the sport.

Lucas has also been a key figure at KHC Dragons as performance analyst since 2017, providing critical analysis and support to one of Belgium's top hockey clubs.

From 2015 to 2021, he was associated with Victoria Hockey Club, Edegem, in various roles such as youth manager and coach.

On Lucas appointment, HI president Tirkey said, "We are delighted to welcome Artur Lucas to the Hockey India family. His extensive experience and expertise as the coach, video analyst will undoubtedly improve the performance of our teams. We believe his presence will be invaluable in our pursuit of international excellence."

Lucas arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India clubbed with Egypt, Switzerland, Jamaica in inaugural Men's Hockey5s World Cup

Reigning Asian champions India have been clubbed alongside Egypt, Switzerland, and Jamaica in Pool B of the upcoming FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup slated from January 24-31 in Muscat.

Sixteen national teams will compete in the inaugural edition of the tournament and they have been divided into four groups of four teams each.

India earned their qualification for the tournament after beating Pakistan 4-4 (2-0 SO) at the inaugural Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup at Salalah, Oman on Saturday.

The Netherlands have been drawn with Pakistan, Poland and Nigeria in Pool A.

Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago and Kenya are placed in Pool C, while hosts Oman will face Malaysia, the United States and Fiji in Pool D.

"There are some really strong teams... Everyone will enter the tournament with the hopes of becoming the first-ever World Champions and we want to do that as well," India captain Mandeep Mor said in a Hockey India release.

"We will focus on our own game and try to stick to our game plans to achieve positive results," he added.

Hockey 5s is a super-fast, highly skillful, shorter spectator-friendly format of the sport with five players in each side competing on a smaller pitch.