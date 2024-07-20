News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's Asia Cup: Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh

Women's Asia Cup: Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh

Source: PTI
July 20, 2024 22:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Asian Cricket Council/X

Hosts Sri Lanka started their campaign in the Women's T20 Asia Cup on a positive note, beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Saturday.

After restricting Bangladesh to a modest 111 for eight, Sri Lanka completed the task with 17 balls to spare, reaching 114/3 in 17.1 overs.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were off to a disastrous start and lost three wickets with just six runs on the board. It soon became 17/4, and then 48/5, before skipper Nigar Sultana steadied the sinking ship with a 48-run knock that came off 59 balls and included six boundaries.

 

Sri Lanka

Down the order, Shorna Akter contributed a brisk 14-ball 25 as Bangladesh crossed 100.

Udeshika Prabodhani (2/20) and Inoshi Priyadharshani (2/17) grabbed two wickets each for Sri Lanka, while there was one apiece for Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari and Chamari Athapaththu.

As far as Sri Lanka batting was concerned, opener Vishmi Gunaratne was the highest scorer with 51 off 48 balls, hitting seven fours and a six in her knock.

Harshitha Samarawickrama chipped in with 33 in 31 balls and got out with her team on the doorstep of victory.

Nahida Akter was the best bowler for Bangladesh, finishing with fine figures of 3/12 in her quota of four overs.

Thailand defeat Malaysia

In the day's first match, Thailand got the better of Malaysia by 22 runs.

Batting first, Thailand posted 133 for six after wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored with a 35-ball 40, while Phannita Maya chipped in with 29 in 28 deliveries.

Mahirah Izzati Ismail was the most successful bowler for Malaysia, returning excellent figures of 3/16 in four overs.

Mahirah's effort, however, went in vain as Thailand restricted their opponents to 111 for eight in the allotted 20 overs, despite a half century from opener Wan Julia (52 off 53 balls).

Captain Winifred Duraisingam made 22 in 28 balls at the top of the order while being associated in a 68-run first-wicket partnership with Julia.

The Malaysian batting, however, collapsed after that as Thailand produced a disciplined show with the ball to emerge victorious.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nayar, Doeschate set to join Gambhir for Lanka Tour
Nayar, Doeschate set to join Gambhir for Lanka Tour
'Nothing short of a dream': SKY's spectacular rise!
'Nothing short of a dream': SKY's spectacular rise!
Women's Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets
Women's Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets
Indian hockey team lands in Paris
Indian hockey team lands in Paris
Fire on cargo ship off Karwar under control, 1 missing
Fire on cargo ship off Karwar under control, 1 missing
Perez faces huge task after another Saturday nightmare
Perez faces huge task after another Saturday nightmare
Cops recover pistol used by Puja Khedkar's mother
Cops recover pistol used by Puja Khedkar's mother

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Hardik maintains stoic silence on controversies

Hardik maintains stoic silence on controversies

India out? Champions Trophy in Pakistan faces hurdle

India out? Champions Trophy in Pakistan faces hurdle

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances