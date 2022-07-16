News
Bayern's Lewandowski set to join Barca

July 16, 2022 19:38 IST
Robert Lewandowski led Bayern Munich to their 10th straight Bundesliga title earlier this year

IMAGE: Robert Lewandowski led Bayern Munich to their 10th straight Bundesliga title earlier this year. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is set to join Barcelona after Bayern Munich reached a verbal agreement with the LaLiga side on a transfer, the Bundesliga champions said on Saturday.

 

The 33-year-old has 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract and multiple media reports had said he was expected to sign a three-year deal with the 26-times Spanish champions.

"We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement.

"It's good to have clarity for all parties. Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
