Home  » Sports » Barca player gets two-match ban for inappropriate touch

Barca player gets two-match ban for inappropriate touch

April 16, 2025 21:17 IST

 Mapi Leon

IMAGE: The 29 year old Mapi Leon has denied the allegations, saying there was "no contact with her private parts". Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Barcelona defender Mapi Leon has been handed a two-match ban by Liga F for inappropriately touching Espanyol defender Daniela Caracas during the Catalan derby in February, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Leon was accused of "violating Caracas' intimacy" on February 10 after appearing to inappropriately touch the Espanyol defender in the groin area while saying something to her as they lined up inside the box for a set piece, a mere 15 minutes after kick-off.

Espanyol expressed their "total discontent and condemnation" of Leon's actions and backed the Colombian defender.

 

Liga F did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The 29-year-old has denied the allegations, saying there was "no contact with her private parts".

"At no time did I, nor was it my intention, infringe upon the intimacy of my fellow professional Daniela Caracas," she added.

Leon served the first match ban last weekend against Atletico Madrid and will be absent from Barcelona's upcoming league fixture against Sevilla.

Barcelona, who are four points clear of the second-placed Real Madrid, failed with an appeal over the suspension.

Liga F is the professional women's football league in Spain. It is the women's equivalent of the men's La Liga, and it is organised by the Liga Profesional Femenina de Fútbol (LPFF).

Among the top six national leagues ranked by Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) coefficient, it is considered one of the most important women's leagues in Europe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
