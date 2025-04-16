HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Messi to play 2026 FIFA World Cup?

April 16, 2025 00:44 IST

Lionel Messi was the Most Valuable Player of Argentina's run to the championship at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

IMAGE: Lionel Messi was the Most Valuable Player of Argentina's run to the championship at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photograph: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images via Reuters

Lionel Messi has a "desire" to help Argentina defend its World Cup title next year, Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez said.

Messi, who turns 38 this summer, has not announced his plans for the 2026 tournament being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was the Most Valuable Player of Argentina's run to the championship at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Argentina has already qualified for FIFA WC 2026.

 

In a recent interview with El Pais, Suarez was asked whether he and Messi had talked about retirement.

"No, we do talk (about it). Jokingly, many times, but he (Messi) also has that desire to play in next year's World Cup," Suarez said.

"Obviously, after being away from the national team for a while, that desire is fading more on my side than on his, but we haven't talked about it (retirement) yet."

Suarez, 38, of Uruguay, acknowledged that Messi had not confirmed he will play in the 2026 event.

"No, no, no, I don't ask him either ... I know what he is like and I don't ask him anything regarding that. Time will tell," Suarez said.

Messi made his World Cup debut as an 18-year-old in 2006 and also competed in the global competition in 2010, 2014 and 2018 before lifting the trophy in 2022.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
