Home  » Cricket » 'I hope these two finish the IPL without concerns'

'I hope these two finish the IPL without concerns'

April 16, 2025 20:53 IST

India's Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami during practice

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami during practice. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed optimism about having a fully fit squad ahead of the five-match Test series against England.

India will be travelling to England for a five-Test series from June 20 to August 4 and the skipper believed that a fully-fit Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah is a must to give the hosts a good chance.

 

And for that, the two seasoned pros need to come out of a gruelling IPL unscathed.

Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Rohit highlighted the importance of managing player fitness during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We need some of these guys (Bumrah, Shami) to be 100 percent fit. I hope they come out of IPL really well, that is the challenging part. I know it's four overs only but you play today, travel tomorrow, and then you play again, that's the challenging part because you're travelling all across the country and playing so many games," he said.

He specifically mentioned the importance of Bumrah and Shami staying injury-free, saying that a fully fit team would give India a great chance of success in the series.

"I hope that these two guys, along with the others, finish the IPL without any concerns. If we have a fully fit team going to England, we'll have a great series there," said Rohit.

Rohit acknowledged the intense level of international cricket being played and the challenges that come with it. "The kind of cricket these guys are playing these days -- it's going to be a good challenge for us," he added.

AGENCIES
