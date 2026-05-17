Avani Prashanth Struggles In Round 3 Of German Masters

Avani Prashanth, representing India, experienced a tough third round at the Amundi German Masters, facing challenging weather and slipping down the leaderboard despite a previous strong showing.

Key Points Avani Prashanth carded an 81 in the third round of the Amundi German Masters, impacting her leaderboard position.

Challenging weather conditions at Green Eagle Golf Courses contributed to Avani Prashanth's struggles.

Avani Prashanth was the only Indian golfer to make the cut at the Amundi German Masters.

Alexandra Forsterling of Germany leads the Amundi German Masters after an impressive round of 69.

India's Avani Prashanth endured a difficult third round, carding an 81 to slip down the leaderboard at the 2026 Amundi German Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

After showing impressive resilience earlier in the week, the young Indian golfer struggled in challenging weather conditions during moving day at the Green Eagle Golf Courses near Hamburg.

Avani Prashanth's Performance Overview

Avani had opened the tournament with a 78 but bounced back brilliantly in the second round with a superb four-under 69 to comfortably make the cut. She was the lone Indian to make the cut, as Pranavi Urs missed the cut out and Vani Kapoor withdrew after a first round 83.

Weather Impact on Round 3

However, the demanding North Course and unpredictable weather proved far tougher in round three. Avani had no birdies and had four bogeys and two double bogeys and eventually signed for an 81, dropping well down the standings at 9-over-par after 54 holes.

Leaderboard Update: Alexandra Forsterling in Lead

At the top of the leaderboard, Germany's Alexandra Forsterling produced an excellent round of 69 (-4) to take a two-shot lead into the final day. The four-time Ladies European Tour winner handled the testing conditions superbly despite a brief suspension caused by a hailstorm.