Pranavi Urs Best Placed Indian At Amundi German Masters

Pranavi Urs is the leading Indian golfer at the Amundi German Masters after round one, while Leonie Harm set a new course record.

Key Points Pranavi Urs leads the Indian golfers at the Amundi German Masters after the first round.

Leonie Harm sets a new course record with an impressive 8-under 65 at the Amundi German Masters.

Avani Prashanth and Vani Kapoor face challenges after the opening round of the German Masters.

The projected cut line is set at 1-under, requiring strong second-round performances from the Indian players.

Pranavi Urs emerged as the best-placed Indian after the opening round of the Amundi German Masters, carding a 3-over 76 to be tied 83rd on a challenging par-73 course here.

Indian Golfers Face Tough Competition

Pranavi's round featured two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey as scoring proved difficult in tough conditions.

Among the other Indians in the fray, Avani Prashanth shot a 5-over 78 to be tied 105th, while Vani Kapoor struggled to a 10-over 83, leaving her in 131st place.

Leonie Harm Sets New Course Record

Leonie Harm set a new course record with a bogey-free 8-under 65, taking a one-shot lead after the opening round. The German leads the field, with compatriot Esther Henseleit close behind in second after a 7-under 66, while Denmark's Sofie Kibsgaard is also in contention.

Avani mixed one birdie with two bogeys and two double bogeys in her opening round, while Vani endured a difficult day with five bogeys, one double bogey and a triple bogey.

Second Round Crucial For Indian Players

With the projected cut line set at 1-under, the three Indian players will need strong second-round performances to stay in contention for the weekend.

Harm, who teed off in the first group of the day from the 10th, got off to a flying start with birdies on the 11th, 13th and 15th holes to reach the turn in 3-under.

She continued her momentum on the front nine, adding further birdies on the second, fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth to complete a historic 8-under-par round on home soil.

Henseleit remained just one stroke back after an impressive 7-under 66, keeping the German challenge firmly on track.