HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Pranavi Urs Best Placed Indian At Amundi German Masters

Pranavi Urs Best Placed Indian At Amundi German Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 19:17 IST

x

Pranavi Urs is the leading Indian golfer at the Amundi German Masters after round one, while Leonie Harm set a new course record.

Key Points

  • Pranavi Urs leads the Indian golfers at the Amundi German Masters after the first round.
  • Leonie Harm sets a new course record with an impressive 8-under 65 at the Amundi German Masters.
  • Avani Prashanth and Vani Kapoor face challenges after the opening round of the German Masters.
  • The projected cut line is set at 1-under, requiring strong second-round performances from the Indian players.

Pranavi Urs emerged as the best-placed Indian after the opening round of the Amundi German Masters, carding a 3-over 76 to be tied 83rd on a challenging par-73 course here.

Indian Golfers Face Tough Competition

Pranavi's round featured two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey as scoring proved difficult in tough conditions.

 

Among the other Indians in the fray, Avani Prashanth shot a 5-over 78 to be tied 105th, while Vani Kapoor struggled to a 10-over 83, leaving her in 131st place.

Leonie Harm Sets New Course Record

Leonie Harm set a new course record with a bogey-free 8-under 65, taking a one-shot lead after the opening round. The German leads the field, with compatriot Esther Henseleit close behind in second after a 7-under 66, while Denmark's Sofie Kibsgaard is also in contention.

Avani mixed one birdie with two bogeys and two double bogeys in her opening round, while Vani endured a difficult day with five bogeys, one double bogey and a triple bogey.

Second Round Crucial For Indian Players

With the projected cut line set at 1-under, the three Indian players will need strong second-round performances to stay in contention for the weekend.

Harm, who teed off in the first group of the day from the 10th, got off to a flying start with birdies on the 11th, 13th and 15th holes to reach the turn in 3-under.

She continued her momentum on the front nine, adding further birdies on the second, fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth to complete a historic 8-under-par round on home soil.

Henseleit remained just one stroke back after an impressive 7-under 66, keeping the German challenge firmly on track.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian Golfers Aim To Shine At Amundi German Masters
Indian Golfers Aim To Shine At Amundi German Masters
Pranavi Urs Leads Indian Charge At Joburg Ladies Open
Pranavi Urs Leads Indian Charge At Joburg Ladies Open
Pranavi Urs shines at Joburg Ladies Open with a strong opening round
Pranavi Urs shines at Joburg Ladies Open with a strong opening round
Pranavi Urs Improves Position At Joburg Ladies Open
Pranavi Urs Improves Position At Joburg Ladies Open
Pranavi Urs Lands in Top 10 at Australian Women's Classic with Bogey-Free Round
Pranavi Urs Lands in Top 10 at Australian Women's Classic with Bogey-Free Round

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE President3:09

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE...

Trump Departs China After Two-Day High-Stakes Visit With Xi Jinping 7:21

Trump Departs China After Two-Day High-Stakes Visit With...

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit0:44

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO