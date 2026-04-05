HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Aditi Ashok Drops to T-20 After Disappointing Round at Aramco Championship

Aditi Ashok Drops to T-20 After Disappointing Round at Aramco Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 17:41 IST

x

Aditi Ashok's chances at the Aramco Championship took a hit after a disappointing third round, while Lauren Coughlin holds onto her lead with Nelly Korda in close pursuit.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points

  • Aditi Ashok's four-over 76 in the third round of the Aramco Championship led to a significant drop in her ranking to T-20.
  • Lauren Coughlin maintains her lead in the Aramco Championship despite a one-over round, with Nelly Korda closing in.
  • Other Indian golfers, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth, struggled in the third round and are placed further down the leaderboard.
  • Nelly Korda's late birdies narrowed the gap between her and leader Lauren Coughlin to two shots heading into the final round of the Aramco Championship.

India's Aditi Ashok endured a disappointing four-over 76 in the third round to slip to T-20 with one round left to play at the Aramco Championship here.

Aditi (74-71-76) now has a total score of five-over par for the week.

 

The other Indians in the field Pranavi Urs (78) and Avani Prashanth (81) were struggling. Pranavi is now 13-over par, while Avani is 16-over par.

With one day left in the week, the two are placed T-69 and 73rd respectively.

Diksha Dagar missed the cut earlier in the week.

Championship Leaders

American Lauren Coughlin continues to hold the lead heading into the final day.

The 33-year-old carded one-over 73 on the third day for a total score of 7-under par.

Nelly Korda carded a round of three-under 69 including late birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to put her in sole second place and close down the gap to fellow American Coughlin to two shots with the final round left to play.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Miyu Yamashita were tied for third with a total of 3-under par.

World number one Jeeno Thitikul carded six-over 78 to be placed at T-38 with a total score of 8-over par.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Aditi Ashok shines at Aramco Championship, two other Indians make the cut
Aditi Ashok shines at Aramco Championship, two other Indians make the cut
Aditi Ashok's Struggles Lead to Missed Cut at Ford Championship
Aditi Ashok's Struggles Lead to Missed Cut at Ford Championship
Golfer Aditi finishes sixth after rough final day
Golfer Aditi finishes sixth after rough final day
Aditi Ashok best placed Indian after Aramco Championships first round
Aditi Ashok best placed Indian after Aramco Championships first round
Golfer Aditi richer with Olympic experience, finishes 41st
Golfer Aditi richer with Olympic experience, finishes 41st

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times Fashion Week1:05

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times...

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO