Aditi Ashok Drops to T-20 After Disappointing Round at Aramco Championship

Aditi Ashok's chances at the Aramco Championship took a hit after a disappointing third round, while Lauren Coughlin holds onto her lead with Nelly Korda in close pursuit.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points Aditi Ashok's four-over 76 in the third round of the Aramco Championship led to a significant drop in her ranking to T-20.

Lauren Coughlin maintains her lead in the Aramco Championship despite a one-over round, with Nelly Korda closing in.

Other Indian golfers, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth, struggled in the third round and are placed further down the leaderboard.

Nelly Korda's late birdies narrowed the gap between her and leader Lauren Coughlin to two shots heading into the final round of the Aramco Championship.

India's Aditi Ashok endured a disappointing four-over 76 in the third round to slip to T-20 with one round left to play at the Aramco Championship here.

Aditi (74-71-76) now has a total score of five-over par for the week.

The other Indians in the field Pranavi Urs (78) and Avani Prashanth (81) were struggling. Pranavi is now 13-over par, while Avani is 16-over par.

With one day left in the week, the two are placed T-69 and 73rd respectively.

Diksha Dagar missed the cut earlier in the week.

Championship Leaders

American Lauren Coughlin continues to hold the lead heading into the final day.

The 33-year-old carded one-over 73 on the third day for a total score of 7-under par.

Nelly Korda carded a round of three-under 69 including late birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to put her in sole second place and close down the gap to fellow American Coughlin to two shots with the final round left to play.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Miyu Yamashita were tied for third with a total of 3-under par.

World number one Jeeno Thitikul carded six-over 78 to be placed at T-38 with a total score of 8-over par.