Indian Golfers Aim To Shine At Amundi German Masters

Indian golfers Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, and Vani Kapoor are set to compete in the Amundi German Masters, aiming to showcase their talent on the Ladies European Tour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, and Vani Kapoor will represent India at the Amundi German Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

Pranavi Urs aims to leverage her past success in Germany and consistent performance on the European circuit.

Vani Kapoor seeks to translate her domestic success to the international stage at the German Masters.

Teenage sensation Avani Prashanth looks to make a mark with her fearless approach and aggressive shot-making.

The Indian trio of Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Vani Kapoor will compete in the Amundi German Masters golf tournament which begins here on Thursday, as they look to make their mark on the Ladies European Tour.

The tournament has steadily grown into one of the marquee stops on the LET calendar, and for Indian golf, it offers another important platform to showcase a new generation of talent alongside experienced campaigners.

Pranavi Urs's Promising European Circuit Performance

Among the Indians in focus will be Pranavi Urs, who continues to establish herself as one of the country's brightest prospects on the European circuit. The Mysuru golfer has shown encouraging consistency over the past two seasons and already owns multiple strong LET finishes, including a tied-third result at the Andalucia Open last year.

Pranavi also has positive memories from Germany. At the 2024 edition of the tournament, she closed with a superb 69 to finish tied-24th alongside compatriots Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik. That performance underlined her ability to handle demanding European conditions and difficult layouts.

The Green Eagle course, known for its length and punishing rough, rewards patience and disciplined iron play -- qualities that fit Pranavi's steady style. Having gained valuable experience from regular LET starts, she arrives better prepared to contend deeper into the weekend.

Vani Kapoor's Quest For International Success

Another player drawing attention is Vani Kapoor, one of the senior figures in Indian women's golf. A multiple winner on the domestic circuit, Vani has been working to translate that success onto the international stage. Her recent LET performances have shown flashes of promise, particularly in Germany last year when she climbed into the top 10 after the second round with a sparkling 70.

For Vani, the challenge has often been consistency across four rounds, but her experience could prove crucial on a course where strategy matters as much as power. With partial LET status, every strong finish carries additional importance in securing more starts and improving her standing on the tour.

Avani Prashanth: The Rising Star

The third Indian player to watch is teenage sensation Avani Prashanth, whose rapid rise continues to excite Indian golf fans. The Bengaluru golfer turned professional after a decorated amateur career that included representing India at the Asian Games and becoming the first Indian amateur to win on the LET Access Series.

Avani's fearless approach and aggressive shot-making have already made her one of the most talked-about young names on the LET. Though she withdrew from the 2024 German Masters because of a dental issue after an encouraging opening round, she has since gained further experience competing against stronger international fields. Her growing confidence could make her a dangerous contender if she gets off to a fast start.

International Competition At The German Masters

Germany's Esther Henseleit is back on the Ladies European Tour (LET) this week and competing on home soil. The two-time LET winner hails from just outside of Hamburg and is looking forward to the test the North Course at Green Eagle Golf Courses will provide.

With the event being so close to home, Henseleit will have plenty of family and friends supporting from the sidelines.

Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby is also here as a two-time winner this week following her victory at the MCB Ladies Classic â Mauritius. The Dane clinched her first win through a playoff at the 2023 KPMG Women's Irish Open and secured her second thanks to a birdie putt on the last hole of the Legend Course at the Constance Belle Mare Plage.