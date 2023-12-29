News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bavuma injured; Elgar likely to lead in farewell Test

Bavuma injured; Elgar likely to lead in farewell Test

Source: ANI
December 29, 2023 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dean Elgar

IMAGE: Cricket South Africa officially confirmed the leadership change following the conclusion of the first game on Thursday. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

South Africa is set for a fairytale farewell as Dean Elgar takes the helm in the final Test against India, stepping in for the sidelined Temba Bavuma.

Cricket South Africa officially confirmed the leadership change following the conclusion of the first game on Thursday, according to ICC reports.

Bavuma sustained an injury during fielding on Day 1 of the Test match, subsequently being ruled out due to a confirmed hamstring strain.

 

With Elgar set to retire after the series, he will captain the team in his last international match. Elgar had already assumed the captaincy during the first Test, leading South Africa to a convincing innings and 32-run victory at Centurion.

Zubayr Hamza will step into the squad, filling the void left by Bavuma for the final Test scheduled to commence in the New Year at Cape Town, starting from January 3.

Elgar, no stranger to leadership, previously captained the Proteas, notably orchestrating a comeback triumph in the most recent Test series against India after falling behind 1-0 in 2022-23.

In the recently concluded match at Centurion, Elgar showcased his leadership on the field by contributing significantly, both with the ball—restricting India to 245—and the bat—scoring an impressive 185 runs in South Africa's first innings, marking the second-highest score of his Test career.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
1st Test: The Players Who Disappointed
1st Test: The Players Who Disappointed
SA's 'shining light': Burger's masterclass rocks India
SA's 'shining light': Burger's masterclass rocks India
'We were not good enough': Rohit slams team
'We were not good enough': Rohit slams team
Pictures That Best Capture 2023's Cinema
Pictures That Best Capture 2023's Cinema
Step Inside Sania Mirza's Luxurious Home
Step Inside Sania Mirza's Luxurious Home
Pak PM bans New Year celebrations, here's why
Pak PM bans New Year celebrations, here's why
Wedding.con Review
Wedding.con Review

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'India Has To Wake Up!'

'India Has To Wake Up!'

How Indian Team Collapsed On Day 3

How Indian Team Collapsed On Day 3

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances