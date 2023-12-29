Bavuma injured; Elgar likely to lead in farewell Test

IMAGE: Cricket South Africa officially confirmed the leadership change following the conclusion of the first game on Thursday. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

South Africa is set for a fairytale farewell as Dean Elgar takes the helm in the final Test against India, stepping in for the sidelined Temba Bavuma.

Cricket South Africa officially confirmed the leadership change following the conclusion of the first game on Thursday, according to ICC reports.

Bavuma sustained an injury during fielding on Day 1 of the Test match, subsequently being ruled out due to a confirmed hamstring strain.

With Elgar set to retire after the series, he will captain the team in his last international match. Elgar had already assumed the captaincy during the first Test, leading South Africa to a convincing innings and 32-run victory at Centurion.

Zubayr Hamza will step into the squad, filling the void left by Bavuma for the final Test scheduled to commence in the New Year at Cape Town, starting from January 3.

Elgar, no stranger to leadership, previously captained the Proteas, notably orchestrating a comeback triumph in the most recent Test series against India after falling behind 1-0 in 2022-23.

In the recently concluded match at Centurion, Elgar showcased his leadership on the field by contributing significantly, both with the ball—restricting India to 245—and the bat—scoring an impressive 185 runs in South Africa's first innings, marking the second-highest score of his Test career.