Aus Open PIX: Sinner, Fernandez off to winning starts!

Images from Day 1 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday.

Hot Sinner a Sunday winner!

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his first round match against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp on Sunday. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner got off to a winning start in his bid to claim his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open as the Italian defeated unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 7-5 6-3 in the opening round on Sunday.

Sinner, who enjoyed a strong finish to 2023 by reaching the ATP Finals title clash before guiding Italy to a Davis Cup triumph, was slightly off the pace after playing no competitive matches in the build-up to the year's first major.



A Melbourne Park quarter-finalist in 2022, Sinner grabbed a break in the opening game on Rod Laver Arena and battled to hold in the next before cranking up the pressure with searing winners on both flanks to take the first set.





World number 59 Van de Zandschulp went toe-to-toe with his opponent in the next set before Sinner sealed the decisive break for a 6-5 lead and comfortably doubled his advantage.



Sinner squandered four break points and then surrendered his serve to trail 2-0 as his forehand wobbled slightly in the third set but he responded superbly to close out the match and book a second-round meeting with Jesper de Jong or Pedro Cachin.



Fernandez battles in second round

IMAGE: Leylah Fernandez in action during her first round match against Sara Bejlek. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Leylah Fernandez still has a little stardust remaining from her fairytale run to the final of the 2021 US Open and the Canadian was another who made a hot start by breaking her opponent to love in the first game on John Cain Arena.



Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek fought her way back into the contest, however, and Fernandez, the women's 32nd seed, had to dig deep to run out a 7-6(5), 6-2 winner.



Krejcikova survives scare

IMAGE: Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning her match against Japan's Mai Hontama. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Czech Barbora Krejcikova was the only former women's Grand Slam winner playing in the day session and the ninth seed was soon in trouble against Japanese wildcard Mai Hontama on Margaret Court Arena.



Hontama, playing her first main draw match at Melbourne Park, took the first set and former French Open champion Krejcikova needed plenty of sideline coaching and a medical timeout for a foot injury before progressing 2-6 6-4 6-3.



"It was a really difficult match, she was playing really well and it was tough but I always believed that I could get back into it," said Krejcikova, who emitted a huge roar after converting match point.