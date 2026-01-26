HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Aus Open: Anisimova downs Wang, sets up quarters date with Pegula

Aus Open: Anisimova downs Wang, sets up quarters date with Pegula

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2026 11:02 IST

x

It will be an all-American quartet in the last eight at Melbourne as fourth seed Amanda Anisimova beat China's dark horse Wang Xinyu in their fourth round match on Monday.

USA's Amanda Anisimova celebrates winning her fourth round match against China's Xinyu Wang at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, on Monday  

IMAGE: USA's Amanda Anisimova celebrates winning her fourth round match against China's Xinyu Wang at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, on Monday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Fourth seed Amanda Anisimova maintained her Grand Slam momentum by beating China's Wang Xinyu 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Monday to reach her first Australian Open quarter-final, where she will face fellow American Jessica Pegula.

 

The hard-hitting 24-year-old has been in imperious form at Melbourne Park this year and has not dropped a set as she bids for a first major title after runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025.

Key Points

  • Anisimova struggled to find her range in a tight first set.
  • Fans got behind the unseeded Wang when she broke back in the second game of the second set.

"I'm feeling great, what a battle," Anisimova said.

Anisimova struggled to find her range in a tight first set, however, as Wang, spurred on by a vocal contingent of Chinese fans, held her own in the early exchanges and saved a set point before her American opponent won the tiebreak.

Xinyu Wang reacts during her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova  

IMAGE: Xinyu Wang reacts during her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The traditional rallying cry of "Jia You" -- literally "add oil" -- continued as fans got behind the unseeded Wang when she broke back in the second game of the second set, but they went silent briefly when she surrendered her serve again.

"There were a lot of fans from China today," Anisimova said.

"Honestly, it made the atmosphere so great. I don't find it disrespectful at all. They were just really loud, so it made the energy really fun. It wasn't for me but I was just pretending like it was getting rowdy out there.

"It was great. I really appreciate everyone sitting here through the heat."

USA's Amanda Anisimova celebrates winning her fourth round match against China's Xinyu Wang at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, on Monday

Wang took an off-court medical timeout following that game and soldiered on with her right thigh strapped up, but could not stop Anisimova from consolidating her break and pulling away for another straightforward victory.

Anisimova delivered the knockout blow in the form of a huge ace, her seventh of the match, to make it an American quartet in the last eight. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Defending champion Keys knocked out
Aus Open PIX: Defending champion Keys knocked out
Back to basics: Domestic grind fuels Bishnoi's comeback
Back to basics: Domestic grind fuels Bishnoi's comeback
Inside Alexander Zverev's quiet battle with diabetes
Inside Alexander Zverev's quiet battle with diabetes
'Special talent': Rosenior praises Estevao
'Special talent': Rosenior praises Estevao
Afridi, Gillespie question ICC over Bangladesh T20 WC call
Afridi, Gillespie question ICC over Bangladesh T20 WC call

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

PM Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers2:12

PM Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the fallen...

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred with India's highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra0:27

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred with India's highest...

R-Day: Youth Organise 200-Feet Tricolour Rally in Poonch1:17

R-Day: Youth Organise 200-Feet Tricolour Rally in Poonch

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO