Back to basics: Domestic grind fuels Bishnoi's comeback

Back to basics: Domestic grind fuels Bishnoi's comeback

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: January 26, 2026 10:33 IST

Ravi Bishnoi bowled a key spell to help in India's dominant win in the 3rd T20I and seal the series in Guwahati on Sunday. 

Ravi Bishnoi took 2 for 18 in his four overs in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Guwahati on Sunday

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi took 2 for 18 in his four overs in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Following India's emphatic eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third T20I, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi said he focused on bowling in the right areas and worked extensively on his lengths after enduring a difficult Indian Premier League (IPL) season last year.

Key Points

  • 'It's always difficult when you are away from the side. You feel like you should be there, but you aren't.'
  • The 24-year-old said that he consciously tried to bowl in the right areas and adapt his rhythm according to match conditions.

Bishnoi delivered an impressive spell of 2/18 in four overs, playing a key role in restricting New Zealand to 153/9 in 20 overs. His disciplined bowling effort laid the foundation for India's dominant win in Guwahati.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Bishnoi said he worked closely with his coaches at home in Jodhpur after being left out of the Indian T20I side.

The leg-spinner added that playing matches in the Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq and Ranji Trophy tournaments has helped him to make a comeback.

"It's always difficult when you are away from the side. You feel like you should be there, but you aren't. I had time to work on my own bowling. I worked a lot. I worked with my coaches at home in Jodhpur. Then I played domestic matches again. I played a few matches in the Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq and Ranji Trophy tournaments. All those things helped me a lot to come back," Bishnoi said.

The 24-year-old further stated that he consciously tried to bowl in the right areas and adapt his rhythm according to match conditions.

"I was trying to bowl in the right areas. It depends on my rhythm on the given day. I have worked on my lengths. I didn't have a good IPL last season. I was a bit nervous and excited," he added.

 

On Abhishek Sharma's blistering batting performance, Bishnoi said, "The way Abhishek is batting, India needs this. He practices a lot. Hope he continues this form for a long time."
Sharma made an outstanding unbeaten 68 runs in just 20 balls, including seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 340.

Abhishek Sharma's fifty, paired with Suryakumar Yadav's blistering unbeaten 57 off 26 balls, propelled India to a convincing eight-wicket win, chasing down 154 runs in just 10 overs. With this victory, India also took the five-match T20I series, winning all three T20Is. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
