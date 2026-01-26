HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aus Open PIX: Defending champion Keys knocked out

Aus Open PIX: Defending champion Keys knocked out

January 26, 2026 08:56 IST

American Jessica Pegula defeated compatriot and defending champion Madison Keys to make the Australian Open quarter-finals. 

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula of the US celebrates after winning her Australian Open fourth round match against compatriot Madison Keys at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, on Monday. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula of the US celebrates after winning her Australian Open fourth round match against compatriot Madison Keys at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, on Monday. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Jessica Pegula knocked out defending champion Madison Keys at the Australian Open on Monday as the American sixth seed secured a dominant 6-3 6-4 victory to reach the quarter‑finals at Melbourne Park for the fourth time.

Facing a close friend with whom she hosts "The Player's Box" podcast, Pegula made a blistering start at Rod Laver Arena and only briefly let the momentum slip early in the match to remain on course for a first major title.

  • Keys made 28 unforced errors with six double faults in the contest.
  • Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula are close friends and together they host the "The Player's Box" podcast.
 

"I've been playing really well, seeing the ball, hitting the ball really well this whole tournament," Pegula said after sharing a warm embrace at the net with Keys.

"I wanted to stay true to that, lean on a couple things that I felt she would do, and I felt like I came out doing it pretty well. Maybe I got a couple of quick points from her early on.

"When I had the lead, I tried to just stick with it as much as I could. Even then, she got a little rhythm coming back, but I just really tried to focus on I needed to do and patterns to look out for."

Keys came out swinging in the second set but...

Madison Keys is a picture of frustration 

IMAGE: Madison Keys is a picture of frustration. Photograph:Edgar Su/Reuters

Neither player had dropped a set in their opening three matches and it was an aggressive Pegula who breezed to a 3-0 lead and then swapped breaks with Keys, before taking the opening frame in only 31 minutes.

Ninth seed Keys came out swinging in the second set but was broken in the opening game, and while the 31-year-old Pegula surrendered her own serve at 4-1 she was able to withstand the mounting pressure to seal the win.

Keys made 28 unforced errors with six double faults in the contest, and Pegula said the key to the victory was her own variations on serve as well as a bit of fortune.

"I had to focus on where I was and be smart and take some serves, change up the pace as well as I could," she added.

Keys done in by sunlight 

Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys hug at the net after their match 

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys hug at the net after their match. Photograph:Edgar Su/Reuters

"I feel sometimes my serve, it comes right into her and it comes back faster, even if I hit a good serve. I had to really trust that I was able to change speeds and hit my spots on my first and second serves.

"Then, the second set, honestly, I couldn't see anything into the sun and I was like, 'whatever, I got broken' I was trying not to worry about it.

"It was a little tough on that side into the sun ... but I tried not to get too upset about that one."

Pegula next faces either American fourth seed Amanda Anisimova or Chinese dark horse Wang Xinyu.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
