'Lack of exposure...' Amla pinpoints SA's strong point

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Temba Bavuma shake hands during a practice session at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian and South African bowling attacks are “pretty close” but the two-Test series starting on Friday will present a stern challenge for the batters to put enough runs on the board to drive home the advantage, feels batting great Hashim Amla.

India will take on reigning champions of the World Test Championship South Africa in the first Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

"If you look at both bowling attacks, they both have very good seamers and they've got good spinners. From a bowling attack perspective, the teams are pretty close,” MI Cape Town coach Amla told the media on SA20 India Day in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“(But) it's the batting and the ability to get big runs on the board to allow your bowlers to exert that pressure is very important."

“… and that's going to be one of the biggest tests for both teams, getting enough runs to allow your bowlers to win the game for you.”

Amla said the lack of exposure to Indian conditions among South African batters is something which could work in their favour.

“South African team has quite a few inexperienced guys who have come to India for the first time and that might also be an advantage for them because you come to a new place where you haven't played before.”

“You have a lot less baggage of what happened maybe before in previous tours and you come with a fresh mind, so it might be an advantage and work in South Africa's favour.”

Amla said 36-year-old Simon Harmer is the ideal foil for left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj in South African attack.

“Ten years ago when we came here, obviously he was much younger, naturally and with 10 years of experience, he's been fantastic in county cricket (and) in South African cricket,” he said.

“The way he bowls, you see the confidence that he's got. He's going to be a real handful and thankfully he's got Maharaj at the other end, who himself is probably one of the best left-arm spinners in the world."

“It's going to be quite a formidable duo and we're hoping that that will be good for South Africa.”

When asked about what advice he would give to the South African team for playing against spin in India, Amla replied, “A lot goes into preparation (and) that's the main thing about playing spin, and I know the South African team have always prided themselves on the preparation.”

“You do come onto wickets or surfaces that no amount of preparation can prepare you for. But you prepare for the worst, and you certainly play for the best.”

Amla said the tour of Pakistan, in which South Africa fought back to win the second Test for a 1-1 draw, was the ideal preparation for the tour of India.

“I'm sure South Africa's preparation will be great. The way that they played in Pakistan is also testament to that. The wickets weren't turning there. Coming from Pakistan is probably the best preparation that the Test team could have had for the Test series."

“They just come from a Test series in Pakistan and for a big series like India, that's the best preparation you can have, having Test matches in the subcontinent against quality spinners (and) quality seamers as well."

Amla said Shubman Gill has had a great start to his Test captaincy stint as the Indian skipper scored 754 runs on England tour for his first assignment.

“Yeah, naturally you follow the scores and you see how well Shubman Gill's been doing,” he said.

“Now that he's captain of the Indian team, he's also maintained and scored more runs almost with added responsibility, which is fantastic.”

“Having played under Graeme (Smith) when he first started, it does take a very big personality to be able to do it from a young age and maintain your standards. There will be ups and downs during that time, like it happens to every cricketer who ever plays internationally because that's the nature of the game,” he said.

“So for him to be as successful as he has been so far, it's a great start.”