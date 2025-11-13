HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Auger-Aliassime battles past Shelton at ATP Finals

Auger-Aliassime battles past Shelton at ATP Finals

November 13, 2025 00:09 IST

Felix Auger-Aliassime

IMAGE: Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates winning his group stage match against Ben Shelton at the ATP Finals, in Turin on Wednesday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime came from a set down to earn his first victory at this year's ATP Finals in Turin with a 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 win over American Ben Shelton on Wednesday.

Shelton's service-and-volley game powered him to the opening set but Auger-Aliassime forced a decider with a tiebreak victory in the second and then broke the American's serve to convert a third match point in the final set.

Both players had lost their opening round-robin matches, Shelton beaten by Alexander Zverev and Auger-Aliassime by defending champion Jannik Sinner.

The Canadian has given himself a real chance of making the semifinals with a hard-fought win.

Auger-Aliassime needed medical treatment during his loss to Sinner, but the Canadian brushed off those worries, despite Shelton storming to a 4-1 lead in the opening set.

The American lost his cool when failing to serve out for the set, launching his racket in frustration when Auger-Aliassime made it 5-4, but Shelton broke the Canadian again.

"He was playing much better than me at the start," Auger-Aliassime said.

"It's not often that I get broken twice in the first set indoors."

Shelton forced the only break point of the second set, but in the tiebreak Auger-Aliassime broke immediately to take a 3-0 lead.

The American hurt his knee when attempting a quick change of direction, limping through the rest of the tiebreak, but managed to save three set points before a double fault ended his valiant effort. Shelton did not need any medical attention.

The Canadian held break points at 2-1 up in the final set but had to wait until the final game where Shelton was guilty of gifting match points, and Auger-Aliassime did not refuse.

"It was a weird start, but as the match went on I was finding ways to put returns in the court," the Canadian added.

 

"Once we engaged in the rallies, I felt like I could win more."

Sinner will face two-time winner Zverev in the other Bjorn Borg Group match later on Wednesday, where the Italian can secure a semi-final spot with a win, while Zverev needs a straight sets victory to assure his last-four place.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
