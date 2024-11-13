News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » ATP Finals: Ailing Alcaraz outclasses Rublev

ATP Finals: Ailing Alcaraz outclasses Rublev

Source: PTI
November 13, 2024 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning his singles group stage match against Russia's Andrey Rublev. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapan / Reuters 

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz made light of feeling under the weather as he dispatched Russia's Andrey Rublev in impressive fashion to revive his ATP Finals hopes on Wednesday.

The Spanish four-times Grand Slam champion has been suffering with respiratory issues in Turin and wore pink nasal tape against Rublev in a resounding 6-3 7-6(8) victory.

Third seed Alcaraz, bidding to win the title for the first time, looked far sharper than during his opening group match which ended in a straight-sets defeat by Norway's Casper Ruud.

 

"I did surprise myself," Alcaraz, who had to abandon a practice session on Tuesday, said on court. "I just tried to focus on my game and what I had to do and not that I wasn't feeling well. Once you step on court you have to forget that.

"I felt good from the baseline running and felt I had more options today."

After sharing the opening six games, Alcaraz broke Rublev's serve with a scorching forehand winner and reeled off five successive games to seize control of the match.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapan / Reuters

World number eight Rublev, who also lost his opening match to Alexander Zverev, managed to stay with Alcaraz in the second set and could have earned a couple of break points at 2-2 had he not missed a routine ball after chasing a drop shot.

Both players served well to take the match into a high-octane tiebreak in which Alcaraz forged ahead but had to fend off two set points before sealing victory.

Rublev has now lost six successive matches at the ATP Finals in straight sets since reaching the semi-finals in 2022.

Alcaraz is still likely to need to beat world number two Zverev in his last group match on Friday to qualify.

Zverev will face Ruud later on Wednesday with both players seeking their second win. Should Ruud win, he would guarantee himself a semi-final berth while Rublev would be eliminated.

None of the seven singles matches this week have gone to three sets.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Kohli, Pant Practice Hard In Perth
PIX: Kohli, Pant Practice Hard In Perth
Parthiv Patel joins GT coaching staff
Parthiv Patel joins GT coaching staff
I've had the edge over Smith: Ashwin
I've had the edge over Smith: Ashwin
Jharkhand records 65% voter turnout till 5 pm
Jharkhand records 65% voter turnout till 5 pm
Ranji Round-up: Shami returns, in action for Bengal
Ranji Round-up: Shami returns, in action for Bengal
'...I don't know why you need to score fast'
'...I don't know why you need to score fast'
Punishing entire families, says SC on razing of homes
Punishing entire families, says SC on razing of homes

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Arjun Achieves What Sachin Couldn't
Arjun Achieves What Sachin Couldn't
I tried hard to be someone I wasn't: KL Rahul
I tried hard to be someone I wasn't: KL Rahul

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances