I've had the edge over Smith: Ashwin

I've had the edge over Smith: Ashwin

Source: PTI
November 13, 2024 17:08 IST
I've found ways and means to break it down: Ashwin on Smith's batting

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: R Ashwin has cracked the Steve Smith code! Photograph: BCCI

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he has figured out ways to tackle Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith in the upcoming five-match Test series, extending their fascinating, decade-old rivalry in top-flight cricket.

The two seasoned campaigners would face off during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22 in Perth.

They have in the past spent time together at IPL franchises Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Capitals, helping Ashwin to "break down the game plans" of Smith.

"Steve Smith is especially fascinating as a player against spin. He has a unique technique, even playing fast bowling," Ashwin said in an interview with 7Cricket.

"But with spin, I think he came in with sound game plans and sound preparations, and yeah, he used to execute it come what may. And over the years, I've found ways and means to break it down.

 

"His time at Delhi Capitals, his time at RPSG, all these net sessions that I've seen him go about his business gave me an insight as to how he prepares and what he likes and doesn't like."

Ashwin, who first bowled to Smith during India's 2013/14 tour of Australia, lauded his fierce rival for being a "thinking cricketer", who has so far scored 348 runs in 570 balls while facing the ace spinner. Smith has got out to Ashwin three times.

"He's a very thinking cricketer as well. He wants to get one up on you all the time. But, he's got unique ways of practising and battling out with you in the middle.

"And sometimes, as a bowler, when you're watching a batter go through his process, you do identify whether you have him or not. And several times in these years of having played with Steve Smith, I've felt he has me."

"But several times, much later, when I think I've figured out what he does or how he bats, I've had an edge over him. I've had the wood over him."

A modern-day batting great, Smith will be desperate to play some big knocks following his subdued stint as an opener after the retirement of David Warner, managing only 171 runs in four Tests at an average of 28.50.

Ashwin is the third-highest Test wicket-taker for India in Australia with 38 scalps, behind Anil Kumble (49) and Kapil Dev (51).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

