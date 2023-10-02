Asian Games: Sutirtha-Ayhika sign off with bronze for India's only TT medal

IMAGE: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Auhika Mukherjee played a hard fought contest against Korea that lasted 60 minutes. Photograph: Kind courtesy India_All Sports/X

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Auhika Mukherjee's giant-slaying run ended with a bronze medal at the Asian Games after the Indian duo lost a closely-fought women's doubles semi-final to Korea in Hangzhou on Monday.

The Indian pair lost 3-4 to the Korean duo Sugyong Pak and Suyog Cha.

Sutirtha and Ayhika brought the match on even-keel after trailing 2-3 but the Korean pair outgunned the Indians in the decider, winning 7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 11-2 in 60 minutes.

The match ended when Sutirtha's forehand crashed on the net.

Sutirtha and Ayhika had shocked the reigning world champion Chinese pair of Chen Meng and Yidi Wang in the quarter-finals.

With this defeat in the women's doubles, India's table tennis campaign ended at the Games. This is the only TT medal that India won at this edition of the Games.