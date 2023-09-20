News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: One big target for women's hockey team...

Asian Games: One big target for women's hockey team...

September 20, 2023 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Indian women's hockey team will open their campaign against Singapore on September 27. Photograph: Hockey India

The India women's hockey team is aiming to qualify for the Paris Olympics next year with a good showing at the Asian Games, said captain Savita as the players departed for Hangzhou on Tuesday to participate in the upcoming 19th Asian Games.

 

India are placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China and Singapore and will open their campaign against Singapore on September 27. Meanwhile, Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia are placed in Pool B. The top two teams from each Pool will qualify for the Semi-Finals.

"We have had a long and strenuous National Camp where we worked on all the areas where we need to improve. We have formulated our strategies as per our strengths and we have studied our opponents as well, thoroughly to understand their styles of play. We hope to have a good tournament and get positive results. Our target is to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and so we are aware of the importance of the tournament and what we need to do to achieve our goals," said Savita.

The team includes goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam. Deep Grace Ekka, Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, and Udita form the defence line, while Sushila Chanu, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Salima Tete, Sonika, and Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke constitute India's midfield. Deepika, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, and Vandana Katariya have been included in the team as forwards.

Meanwhile, vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka said the team is a good blend of experience and youth.

"The good thing for us is that we have a blend of experience and youth among our ranks. All the players are eager to display their best, and are in their best frame of mind to showcase their talents on the field," she said.

"We know we have some strong teams in our pool, but all of us see this as an opportunity to showcase how much we have grown as a team and individuals over the past year. We know we would have to adjust to the surroundings quickly, and we are prepared to do that to ensure we can completely focus on our game," she added.

After their first game against Singapore, India will face Malaysia on September 29, Korea on October 1 and Hong Kong China on October 3.

Schedule of the Indian women's hockey team:

September 27: India vs Singapore at 1015am IST

September 29: India vs Malaysia at 4pm IST

October 1: India vs Korea at 1pm IST

October 3: India vs Hong Kong China at 745am IST

Where to watch: Asian Games 2023 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. The live telecast will be streamed on the Sony Liv app.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Goalkeeper heads home injury-time equaliser
PICS: Goalkeeper heads home injury-time equaliser
Asian Games: Expectations high on seasoned Atanu Das
Asian Games: Expectations high on seasoned Atanu Das
Shooter Rudrankksh aims for consistency at Asiad
Shooter Rudrankksh aims for consistency at Asiad
1 year likely to comply with data protection norms
1 year likely to comply with data protection norms
Dev Anand@100: Mumtaz on DevSaab
Dev Anand@100: Mumtaz on DevSaab
Sonia wants women's quota bill implemented at once
Sonia wants women's quota bill implemented at once
Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Fin
Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Fin

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asian Games: India's rowers off to impressive start

Asian Games: India's rowers off to impressive start

Asian Games: Major controversies that rocked India!

Asian Games: Major controversies that rocked India!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances