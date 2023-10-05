News
How DK Saw Dipika Winning Gold

How DK Saw Dipika Winning Gold

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 05, 2023 16:05 IST
Dipika Pallikal

IMAGE: Gold medalists Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Sandhu. Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X
 

In a triumphant moment for India at the Asian Games, squash players Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Sandhu won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event.

And guess how Dipika's husband Dinesh Karthik watched the game?

DK is doing commentary for the cricket World Cup so he couldn't be in Hangzhou, but he didn't miss a moment of the action.

Thanks to his buddy Washington Sundar, who is a member of the Indian cricket team at the Asian Games, DK watched Dipika's match live on his phone.

Washington Sundar

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/X

Wash was at the stadium with team-mate Rahul Tripathi, above, left, to support Dipika and Harinder.

 

'It's gold time again. Well done @DipikaPallikal and harinder,' DK posted, adding, 'Thanks @Sundarwashi5 for the video.'

REDIFF SPORTS
