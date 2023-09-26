News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hope Ashaji's Tweet Turns True!

Hope Ashaji's Tweet Turns True!

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 26, 2023 14:04 IST
IMAGE: Asha Bhosle congratulates Jyothi Yarraji for her gold medal winning feat. But Yarraji's event at the Asian Games is yet to commence! Photograph: Reuters
 

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who turned 90 on September 8, 2023, found herself in a 'golden' mix-up when she congratulated hurdler Jyothi Yarraji for winning a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Just a small twist to the tale: The event in question, where Yarraji is set to compete in at the Asian Games, is yet to commence.

The video Ashaji shared on X is from the Asian Athletics Championships. On July 13, 2023, Yarraji put up a stellar show to win a gold medal in the 100 metres hurdles.

Following Ashaji's tweet, congratulations for Yarraji flooded social media.

V V S Laxman jumped on the bandwagon as he congratulated Yarraji for her gold-winning effort. Half an hour later, VVS deleted the post.

Yarraji's event -- the women's 100 metres hurdles, gets underway at 6:45 am IST on Sunday, October 1.

 

 

Here's hoping that Ashaji's melodious mistake turns out true and Jyothi Yaarji comes home with gold! Aap ke muh mein ghee shakkar!, Ashaji.

REDIFF SPORTS
