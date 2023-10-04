Asian Games: Indian men's bridge team assure silver

Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Indian men's team outwitted China 2-1 to reach the final of the bridge competition, assuring the country of at least a silver medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Indian men, who had clinched a bronze medal in Jakarta Games 2018, will face Hong Kong in the gold medal match on Friday.

In the semifinal at Hangzhou, India garnered 155.60 points in total from a total of 80 boards, while the host nation settled for 135 points.

In the other semifinals, Hong Kong, 153 points, defeated Japan, 118 points.

However, India began the day with a below par effort, conceding the first session to China 16-36.

But the Indian players staged a fine comeback in the second session at noon defeating China 37-24.

In the decisive third and final session in the evening, Indian team upped its game to go past China 35-25 to earn their spot in the summit clash.

Indian women's and mixed teams earlier could not reach the semifinals.