Asian Games: India men and women thrash Thailand in kabaddi

India continued their impressive run in kabaddi with both the men's and women's teams thrashing their Thailand counterparts in the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

While the seven-time champions men's team outclassed Thailand 63-26, the women's side prevailed 54-22 in two Group A matches at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre.

Looking to regain its Asian Games gold medal, the Indian men's team, which had slipped to a bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta edition, took a commanding 37-9 lead at half-time.

India did not take much time to inflict the first 'all-out' on Thailand within the first few minutes of the start of the contest.

Soon, India got a point in the raid before tackling the last man in from Thailand to force a second 'all-out'.

Pramot Saising, the last man in for Thailand, went for the raid but was thumped down as India inflicted a third 'all-out' at the stroke of half-time.

India continued their domination in the second half and inflicted another 'all-out' on Thailand to take a 53-17 lead.

The Thai players faltered in their raids time and again as India continued to extend their lead in the second half.

But Thailand showed some fight in the second half as India won the half 26-17 to seal the contest.

The Indian men's team had earlier registered an emphatic 55-18 win over Bangladesh on Tuesday.

After the men's team recorded a fine victory, the women's side, last edition's silver medallists, got on the mat against Thailand and dished out a solid performance, grabbing a dominating 32-9 lead in the first half before leading 22-13 in the second half.

The team thus topped their group to qualify for the semifinals.

On Tuesday, the women's side had recorded a 56-23 win over South Korea in their second Group A game.

The women were held to a surprise 34-34 draw by Chinese Taipei in their opening match on Monday.

In the men's event, India are clubbed with Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Japan in Group A, while Iran, Korea, Pakistan and Malaysia form Group B.