Asian Games: India start volleyball campaign on winning note

Asian Games: India start volleyball campaign on winning note

Source: PTI
September 19, 2023 20:27 IST
India's volleyball team got off to a perfect start at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday

IMAGE: India's volleyball team got off to a perfect start at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy India_All Sports/X

India put up a dominant performance to outclass Cambodia 3-0 in their opening match of the men's volleyball competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

India comfortably defeated lower-ranked Cambodia 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 in a Pool C match.

But a stern test await India on Wednesday as they are up against world No.27 South Korea, the other team in Pool C.

 

A total of 19 teams are participating in men's volleyball at the Hangzhou Games. Japan, China and South Korea are regarded as the three major powerhouses of the competition.

While Japan has secured 27 podium finishes with 16 golds in men's volleyball at the Asian Games, China follows closely behind with 11 golds and Korea is on the third spot with five gold medals.

Men's volleyball was first introduced at the Tokyo Asian Games in 1958, where India secured a third position.

The Indian men have won a total of three volleyball medals so far. Their best performance came in 1962 when they were runners-up. India's other two medals were bronze won in 1958 and 1986, the last of which came 37 years ago.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
