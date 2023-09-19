News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Champions League: Newcastle fan stable after being stabbed in Milan

Champions League: Newcastle fan stable after being stabbed in Milan

September 19, 2023 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Newcastle face seven-time European Cup winners Milan in Group F at San Siro later on Tuesday. The English side are back in Europe's top club competition after a 20-year absence

IMAGE: Newcastle face seven-time European Cup winners Milan in Group F at San Siro later on Tuesday. The English side are back in Europe's top club competition after a 20-year absence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Newcastle United FC/Twitter

A 58-year-old Newcastle United fan was in stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Milan by a group of hooded attackers on the eve of the team's Champions League game against AC Milan, Italian police said on Tuesday.

 

Eddie McKay, a British national, was stabbed in the arm and back in the attack in the Navigli district of the city, a canalside area known for its nightlife.

The back wound was the most serious but the victim is expected to be released from the Policlinco hospital in the coming hours, a police spokesperson said.

He was with a friend when a group of seven or eight people, their faces covered by hoods, attacked him at about midnight (2200 GMT) on Monday.

In a statement to British media, Newcastle said they were "deeply concerned" with the reports of the stabbing.

"We are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances. Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery," the statement added.

Milan declined to comment.

Newcastle face seven-time European Cup winners Milan in Group F at San Siro later on Tuesday. The English side are back in Europe's top club competition after a 20-year absence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'May Lord Ganesha fill your life with success, wisdom'
'May Lord Ganesha fill your life with success, wisdom'
Three Indians charged for corruption at Emirates T10
Three Indians charged for corruption at Emirates T10
On this day: Yuvraj smashed Broad for six sixes!
On this day: Yuvraj smashed Broad for six sixes!
Nirmala, Kharge spar in RS over 'weak women' remark
Nirmala, Kharge spar in RS over 'weak women' remark
Member of terror group among 5 arrested in Manipur
Member of terror group among 5 arrested in Manipur
History of women's representation in Parl so far
History of women's representation in Parl so far
Visa issues: Medal contenders miss Mexico chess event
Visa issues: Medal contenders miss Mexico chess event

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Visa issues: Medal contenders miss Mexico chess event

Visa issues: Medal contenders miss Mexico chess event

MotoGP India: Visa hassles for Marc Marquez, others

MotoGP India: Visa hassles for Marc Marquez, others

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances