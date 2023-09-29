Neeraj's Surprise Encounter With Rinku

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra with Rinku Singh. Photographs: Rinku Singh/Instagram

Cricketer Rinku Singh had a chance encounter with Javelin World Champion Neeraj Chopra at the airport.

The Indian men's cricket team was en route to Hangzhou for the Asian Games.

IMAGE: The Indian cricketers seem super happy to meet the only Indian to win an athletics Olympics gold medal.

Asked earlier this month whose selfie he wanted at the Asian Games, Rinku was emphatic.

'... with Neeraj bhaiya. His name is the one that's making waves. I am excited to meet him.'

'Cricket is happening there (at the Asian Games), so there's a lot of excitement on that front too. I really want to perform well for the team and bring home the gold. What could be a bigger achievement than that?'