Asia Cup Archery: India tops qualification round

Asia Cup Archery: India tops qualification round

Source: PTI
March 16, 2022 21:09 IST
India's Rishabh Yadav in action during the Asia Cup Archery in Phuket on Wednesday

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Yadav in action during the Asia Cup Archery in Phuket on Wednesday. Photograph: Archery Association of India/Twitter

Ridhi Phor and Rishabh Yadav helped India top the qualifications round in the team events of the women's recurve and men's compound sections of the Asia Cup Stage 1 archery event that got underway in Phuket on Wednesday.

 

Ridhi topped the qualification round with a score of 647 points, shooting five points ahead of Bangladesh's Nasrin Akter, while Kazakhstan's Farida Tukebayeva finished third.

Tisha Punia finished fourth (630 points) and Tanisha Verma was seventh (616 points) as India ended on top in the qualification round of the recurve women's team event ahead of Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.

Rishabh Yadav shot 698 points en route to finishing second in the compound men's round. Priyansh (694) was the second best Indian at eighth place, while Prathamesh Jawkar (692) got the ninth spot in the men's compound rankings.

India totalled 2084 points to bag the pole position in the compound men's team event.

