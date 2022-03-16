News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Pakistan escaped to draw in Karachi

How Pakistan escaped to draw in Karachi

March 16, 2022 19:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We tried to be positive and play our shots. The team needed this knock, so I tried to bat for as long as I could.'

Mohammad Rizwan, who scored an unbeaten 104, congratulates Babar Azam on completing his 150 on Day 5 of the 2nd Test in Karachi on Wednesday

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan, who scored an unbeaten 104, congratulates Babar Azam on completing his 150 on Day 5 of the 2nd Test in Karachi on Wednesday. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Skipper Babar Azam produced a career-best 196 under immense pressure as Pakistan snatched draw from the jaws of defeat in the second Test against Australia on Wednesday.

 

Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan's best bet was to bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7, the sixth highest fourth innings total of all time.

Babar's majestic knock, which included 21 fours and a six, will be an inspiration for his team heading into the third and final Test in Lahore on Monday.

"The plan was to bat session-by-session and build partnerships," the Pakistan captain, who was adjudged player-of-the-match said at the presentation ceremony.

"It was a team effort, as others chipped in with useful contributions too."

"We tried to be positive and play our shots. The team needed this knock, so I tried to bat for as long as I could."

Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates on dismissing Babar Azam 

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates on dismissing Babar Azam. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

The hosts were on the back foot after folding for 148 in reply to Australia's massive first innings total of 556-9 at the National Stadium.

The record victory target was never within Pakistan's reach but Babar's marathon 228-run partnership with opener Abdullah Shafique (96) kept them afloat in the conTest.

Nathan Lyon (4-112) injected fresh drama in the final session dismissing Babar and Faheem Ashraf with successive deliveries but Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 104 helped Pakistan salvage a draw.

"I'm just really proud of the efforts," Cummins said after Australia were stranded three wickets away from victory.

"The way we batted was fantastic, the way we hunted we took those wickets on day three with reverse swing, that was brilliant as well.

"We were always ahead in the game, so really proud of the boys," added Cummins.

The opening Test in Rawalpindi had also ended in a draw.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Yuzi RR's new skipper?
Is Yuzi RR's new skipper?
SEE: Mumbai Indians Pacers Ready For IPL
SEE: Mumbai Indians Pacers Ready For IPL
Test Rankings: Bumrah roars into top 5, Kohli slips
Test Rankings: Bumrah roars into top 5, Kohli slips
Karachi Test: Pakistan pull off draw after Babar ton
Karachi Test: Pakistan pull off draw after Babar ton
SC upholds govt's decision on One Rank, One Pension
SC upholds govt's decision on One Rank, One Pension
Ukraine crisis: Real Madrid to donate 1m euros
Ukraine crisis: Real Madrid to donate 1m euros
Situation in J-K 'very good', improving more: CRPF DG
Situation in J-K 'very good', improving more: CRPF DG

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Karachi Test: Pakistan pull off draw after Babar ton

Karachi Test: Pakistan pull off draw after Babar ton

Faltering top order a major concern for India women

Faltering top order a major concern for India women

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances