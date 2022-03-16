News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Djokovic gets green signal to play at French Open

Djokovic gets green signal to play at French Open

March 16, 2022 17:00 IST
While proof of vaccination is not required to enter France or any sporting event in the country, French tennis federation (FFT) president Gilles Moretton warned that things could change before the tournament starts on May 22.

Novak Djokovic was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country in a furore after being initially admitted to the tournament despite not being vaccinated against coronavirus. 

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country in a furore after being initially admitted to the tournament despite not being vaccinated against coronavirus. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

French Open organisers said on Wednesday that Novak Djokovic is allowed to defend his title as the tournament prepares to stage what is expected to be the first Grand Slam without any COVID-19 related restrictions since the pandemic broke two years ago.

France has lifted restrictions in almost all public spaces -- except hospitals, nursing homes and public transports -- on Monday, meaning the Roland Garros stadium should be operating at full capacity with Djokovic taking it to the red dirt courts.

 

"As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told a news conference on Wednesday.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country in a furore after being initially admitted to the tournament despite not being vaccinated against coronavirus.

The 34-year-old is also out of this month's ATP 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, unable to enter the United States without a proof of vaccination.

While that is not required to enter France or any sporting event in the country, French tennis federation (FFT) president Gilles Moretton warned that things could change before the tournament starts on May 22.

"There's still a virus circulating and we have to be cautious. If things were to happen again and the government would take new measures we would not be excluded from these measures," he explained.

Moretton was optimistic that the Roland Garros stadium would be full after the 2020 and 2021 editions were hit by COVID-19.

"We started selling tickets on March 8 and 500,000 of the 600,000 have already been sold," Moretton told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Out of the 150,000 tickets for the night sessions, 100,000 have been sold."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

