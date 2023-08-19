News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wenger to help unearth future football stars in India

Wenger to help unearth future football stars in India

Source: PTI
August 19, 2023 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Arsene Wenger, who is currently FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, is set to visit India in the second week of October to finalise the setting-up of a central academy. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Legendary coach Arsene Wenger, who is currently FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, is set to visit India in the second week of October to finalise the setting-up of a central academy in the country, All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey said on Saturday.

 

The academy for the Under-13 boys and girls will be a joint collaboration of the FIFA and the AIFF.

“I am glad to say that we are on the verge of setting up a state-of-the-art centralised academy in India, along with FIFA, with Mr Arsene Wenger playing a key role in the whole setup," Chaubey said in a release from the AIFF.

"I am sure that with his experience and our industriousness, we can set the ball rolling for India to produce future stars."

Chaubey and AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran met Wenger, FIFA Technical Director Steven Martens and Head of High-Performance Programmes Ulf Schott in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday.

The academy will not function in a standalone manner, rather it will be supported by around four or five other feeder academies, thus making it a network, the AIFF said.

Wenger is expected to make an official announcement of the same via a virtual press conference in September, following which, he is set to come to India in the second week of October to work on all other details of the proposed academy, Chaubey said.

"The U-13 Youth League and Sub-Junior National Championships will play an important role in spotting talents and setting up the academies.

"We want to provide more opportunities to our member associations and youngsters as well to organise themselves for the state-level trials so that each state association can field their best possible team for the U-13 Youth League."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Women's World Cup: Sweden beat Australia to finish 3rd
Women's World Cup: Sweden beat Australia to finish 3rd
FIFA Women's World Cup kicks record revenue!
FIFA Women's World Cup kicks record revenue!
Eat & drink! Britain gears up for World Cup final
Eat & drink! Britain gears up for World Cup final
Meet ICC's Men's ODI Cricket World Cup mascot duo
Meet ICC's Men's ODI Cricket World Cup mascot duo
Golden double for India's archers at World Cup
Golden double for India's archers at World Cup
Why's Rahul Doing A Pooja In Ladakh?
Why's Rahul Doing A Pooja In Ladakh?
MLAs from 4 states reach MP to help BJP win polls
MLAs from 4 states reach MP to help BJP win polls

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Golden double for India's archers at World Cup

Golden double for India's archers at World Cup

World Athletics: Steeplechaser Sable disappoints

World Athletics: Steeplechaser Sable disappoints

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances