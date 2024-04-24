News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Arsenal hammer Chelsea to move three points clear at the top

PIX: Arsenal hammer Chelsea to move three points clear at the top

April 24, 2024 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Arsenal's Ben White celebrates scoring their second goal with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Ruthless Arsenal threw down the gauntlet in the Premier League title race with a 5-0 thrashing of London rivals Chelsea to roar three points clear at the top of the table on Tuesday.

Any remaining doubts about Arsenal's staying power were answered emphatically as Leandro Trossard gave them an early lead before Ben White and Kai Havertz scored two each in a dazzling spell after the break to sweep aside a dazed Chelsea.

 

It was a powerful statement by Arsenal who have recovered impressively from a home defeat by Aston Villa and bowing out of the Champions League and with four games remaining they are piling the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal have 77 points from 34 games with Liverpool, who face Everton on Wednesday, on 74 from 33. Reigning champions Manchester City have 73 points but have two games in hand starting with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their fourth goal. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

It was the sixth time Arsenal have scored five or more in a Premier League game this season without conceding and in such a tight race they now have a huge goal difference advantage which could prove crucial to the outcome.

"Very happy with the win, with the amount of chances and goals we scored," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, whose side face arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, said. "And with the clean sheet as well it shows the consistency.

"We will enjoy it and rest and get ready for the next one."

For ninth-placed Chelsea it was a humbling night as they suffered their heaviest ever defeat by Arsenal and a hammer blow in their bid to creep into a European place just days after their narrow FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City.

"The team showed a lack of capacity to resist, that is what is the problem," Mauricio Pochettino, who gave a first Premier League start to young right back Alfie Gilchrist, said.

"Arsenal are a very good team. But I think we allowed them to play."

IMAGE: Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their third goal. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

BRIMMING WITH ENERGY

Arsenal were brimming with energy in the opening half, peppering Chelsea's goal with 13 attempts and would have led by more than one at the interval but for Chelsea's Serbia goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Roared on by a fired-up Emirates Stadium crowd the hosts needed only four minutes to settle any nerves as a marauding Declan Rice drove into the heart of the area and weighted his pass perfectly for Trossard to fire home.

Petrovic would have been disappointed to be beaten from a narrow angle but made amends with a flurry of saves in quick succession to deny Bukayo Saka and Trossard and then reacted incredibly to keep out a close-range deflection.

Despite being under siege, a Chelsea side without 20-goal Cole Palmer had their moments and Axel Disasi somehow failed to connect from in front of goal from a flicked on corner.

Nicolas Jackson hit the post and then inexplicably failed to head in a brilliant Conor Gallagher cross.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in action with Chelsea's Axel Disasi. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

But Arsenal turned up the heat in the second half and Chelsea simply evaporated.

White made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute after Rice's shot deflected to him off Thomas Partey and Havertz was then played through by an exquisite pass from captain Martin Odegaard and finished in style.

Former Chelsea forward Havertz made it 4-0 with a low finish off a post and White admitted he got a little lucky as his side-footed attempted cross turned into a deft finish.

"The second one was a bad touch and it went in," he joked.

It could have got far worse for Chelsea with Rice hitting the post as Arsenal ran riot but the home fans left in euphoric mood as a first title in 20 years began to look within reach.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!
MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood
Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood
Zambia mine: Vedanta scouts for fundraise options
Zambia mine: Vedanta scouts for fundraise options
Siree Feels Like A Breath Of Fresh Air
Siree Feels Like A Breath Of Fresh Air
Will TVM Elect Tharoor A 4th Time?
Will TVM Elect Tharoor A 4th Time?
'I broke my mother's heart a little when I eloped'
'I broke my mother's heart a little when I eloped'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Man Utd beat Coventry on penalties, make FA Cup final

Man Utd beat Coventry on penalties, make FA Cup final

PIX: Arsenal beat Wolves, go top of Premier League

PIX: Arsenal beat Wolves, go top of Premier League

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances