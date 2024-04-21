Manchester Utd beat Coventry on penalties, make FA Cup final

IMAGE: Rasmus Hojlund scores the winning penalty in the shoot-out as Manchester United beat Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Manchester United survived one of the most astonishing FA Cup semi-final comebacks ever to beat second-tier Coventry City on penalties after a spellbinding clash ended 3-3 after extra-time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

United were cruising to a record 22nd FA Cup final thanks to goals by Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

But Coventry, playing in their first FA Cup semi-final since 1987, fought back with goals by Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare before Haji Wright stroked home a stoppage-time penalty.

Coventry's substitute Victor Torp thought he had won it at the death but his goal was disallowed.

Casemiro missed a spot-kick for United in the shoot-out but they hit back and Rasmus Hojlund's penalty sent them into the final against Manchester City.