Rediff.com  » Sports » Manchester Utd beat Coventry on penalties, make FA Cup final

Manchester Utd beat Coventry on penalties, make FA Cup final

April 21, 2024 23:19 IST
Rasmus Hojlund scores the winning penalty in the shoot-out as Manchester United beat Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rasmus Hojlund scores the winning penalty in the shoot-out as Manchester United beat Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Manchester United survived one of the most astonishing FA Cup semi-final comebacks ever to beat second-tier Coventry City on penalties after a spellbinding clash ended 3-3 after extra-time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

 

United were cruising to a record 22nd FA Cup final thanks to goals by Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

But Coventry, playing in their first FA Cup semi-final since 1987, fought back with goals by Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare before Haji Wright stroked home a stoppage-time penalty.

Coventry's substitute Victor Torp thought he had won it at the death but his goal was disallowed.

Casemiro missed a spot-kick for United in the shoot-out but they hit back and Rasmus Hojlund's penalty sent them into the final against Manchester City.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
