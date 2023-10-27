Thala Hints He Will Return For IPL 2024

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is optimistic about India's chances to win World Cup 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hinted that he will return to the Indian Premier League in 2024.

At an event in Chennai on Thursday, the Chennai Super Kings star revealed that his rehabilitation is on track following anee surgery in June.

'Knee has survived the operation. Going through the rehab patch, the doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But daily routine is not affected by it,' Dhoni said.

After leading Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling 5th IPL title with a last-ball win over Gujarat Titans on May 29 this year, Dhoni had said at the post-match presentation: 'If you see, this is the best time to announce a retirement. The amount of love I have been shown, wherever I've played this year. The easier thing for me is to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back to play at least one more season of IPL.'

'But a lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more a gift from my side. The way fans have shown their love and affection it's something I need to do for them,' Dhoni then told Harsha Bhogle.

Speaking about India's chances at the World Cup, Dhoni is optimistic of the Rohit Sharma-led team lifting the trophy.

'It's a very good, balanced team. Every player is doing well, everything is looking very good at this stage, I won't say more than this,' he stated.

'There's a big difference between the two teams. That team (the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian side, which he captained) was a lot more united. They wanted to win the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar. He commanded a lot of respect from others. I am not sure about this team. Don't know who all want to win the World Cup for Virat Kohli. But, they want to win for India for sure. This is a big difference,' Dhoni said.

Asked what is important to him since he has retired from international cricket, Dhoni said: 'Right from the start I have always said I don't want to be remembered as a good cricketer. I want people to remember me as a good human being and if you want to be a good human being it is a process till you die.'