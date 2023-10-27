Australia keen to continue aggressive approach against NZ

IMAGE: Australia are currently 4th in the standings, with 6 points from 5 matches. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia want to carry their more aggressive batting and bowling from recent games into the clash with old rivals New Zealand at the One-Day International Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala, captain Pat Cummins said on Friday.

Having started the quadrennial tournament as one of the favourites, record five-time champions Australia suffered a slow start, losing to hosts India in their campaign opener, followed by a defeat against an in-form South African side.

Australia are sitting fourth in the standings with six points from five matches and are chasing their fourth consecutive victory, having thrashed the Netherlands in their last game, to inch closer to a semi-final berth.

"Our group's big on talking about the style that we want to play, and I think in the first two games not only did we not win, but I think we didn't really nail the style that we wanted to play," Cummins told reporters.

"I think in the last few games, you've seen us be a bit more aggressive -- batting and bowling.

"Bowling -- everyone's been really open-minded, tried different things; trying bounces, different fields, one over spells, and it's just been a real buy-in from the whole team, and yeah, it's been fantastic last few games.

"That's a standard we want to keep going with for the rest of tournament."

Third-placed New Zealand's only loss in the competition so far came against India, having defeated reigning champions England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"We've played a lot of cricket with these guys (New Zealand) and some of them are really good mates of some of our players," Cummins said.

"So, yeah, if anything, it makes you want to beat your mates even more. But yeah, it'll be intense out there."

The right-arm fast bowler added that Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis's availability for the match would be determined after assessing the duo later on Friday.

IMAGE: New Zealand will look to get back to winning ways after the loss to India on Sunday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

New Zealand's winning run ended when India handed them a four-wicket defeat here on last Sunday, but the Kiwis will still be confident about their style of play as they have better understanding of the conditions having spent a considerable time in Dharamsala.

Adapting to the varied Indian conditions has been spoken about extensively in this World Cup and New Zealand and South Africa, of course apart from India, are perhaps the only two teams who have not only managed to do that but also have learned to get their best out on the park in terms of team combinations.

New Zealand will hope for better returns from Devon Conway (249 runs), who has gone quiet since his 152 not out against England in the tournament opener.

With Kane Williamson still recovering from a fractured thumb, Daryl Mitchell (268 runs) and Rachin Ravindra (290 runs) will have to share the responsibility in the middle-order.

In Williamson's absence, wicket-keeper Tom Latham will continue to lead the side but he too would be concerned about his form.

It will be a match-up of its own when the tournament's two leading wicket-takers Zampa (13) and Mitchell Santner (12) face off on Saturday, on what is expected to be a batting-friendly surface in the fourth morning start game of this World Cup.

Pacers Matt Henry (10 wickets) and Lockie Ferguson (8 wickets) so far have been impressive but veteran Trent Boult (6) will have to raise his game.

Teams (from):

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Will Young.

Time: 10:30am IST.