News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Argentine Fernandez is Premier League's most expensive player

Argentine Fernandez is Premier League's most expensive player

Last updated on: February 01, 2023 09:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Enzo Fernandez was instrumental in Argentina's World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, breaking into the starting lineup and playing every game, scoring one of the goals in a vital victory over Mexico. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

English Premier League side Chelsea completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record 106.8 million pounds ($131.46 million) on Wednesday after a day of complex negotiations between the clubs.

 

As the clock ticked down on deadline day it appeared a deal might not be reached but a statement from Benfica confirmed that it had been agreed shortly before 2300 GMT on Tuesday.

It said Chelsea would pay the contract release fee for the 22-year-old, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal with the London club. It takes Chelsea's transfer spending in January alone to more than 300 million pounds.

Chelsea were still to officially confirm the completion of the record-breaking deal but according to Sky Sports the paperwork had been submitted on time and before the deadline.

According to media reports, Chelsea will pay the fee in several instalments.

"Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol, SAD informs that it has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez, for an amount of 121,000,000 euros," a Benfica statement read.

The fee eclipses the 100 million pounds Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez was instrumental in Argentina's World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, breaking into the starting lineup and playing every game, scoring one of the goals in a vital victory over Mexico in the group phase.

He capped off the tournament by bagging the Young Player Award.

Fernandez joined Benfica from Argentine side River Plate in July 2022 and has scored four goals in 29 appearances.

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt was not keen on seeing Fernandez leave but had said their hands would be tied if a club paid the player's release clause.

Fernandez is Chelsea's eighth recruit in the mid-season transfer window after the London club signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Malo Gusto while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid. All of them are 23 or younger.

On Tuesday, Chelsea sold experienced midfielder Jorginho to Premier League leaders Arsenal for 12 million pounds.

Fernandez's transfer takes Chelsea's total outlay on players since last May's takeover by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to around 600 million pounds as they try to rebuild their squad.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of a top four spot. They next host local rivals Fulham on Friday.

($1 = 0.8124 pounds)

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Big B's Evening with Ronaldo, Messi...
Big B's Evening with Ronaldo, Messi...
PIX: Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in thriller!
PIX: Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in thriller!
Who could buy Manchester United? How much is it worth?
Who could buy Manchester United? How much is it worth?
Wow! Jennifer Aniston In A Lehenga
Wow! Jennifer Aniston In A Lehenga
Pak mosque suicide attack toll rises to 100
Pak mosque suicide attack toll rises to 100
Guru to habitual offender: Asaram's fall from grace
Guru to habitual offender: Asaram's fall from grace
Plea in SC seeks ban on parties with religious names
Plea in SC seeks ban on parties with religious names

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Messi greater than Maradona: Argentina coach Scaloni

Messi greater than Maradona: Argentina coach Scaloni

Ronaldo flops as Al Nassr knocked out of Super Cup

Ronaldo flops as Al Nassr knocked out of Super Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances