Big B's Evening with Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe...

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan greets Cristiano Ronaldo at the King Fahd international stadium in Riyadh on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Photographs: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan's popularity around the world is second to none!

The Bollywood megastar was a special guest to inaugurate the showpiece game featuring some of the world's best footballers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A combined team from Saudi clubs Al Nassr -- who recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo -- and Al Hilal took on Paris St Germain, which had Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr among others in its ranks.

'An evening in Riyadh... what an evening... Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, Neymar all playing together... and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons... Incredible!!!' Bachchan tweeted.

It was a memorable evening as Ronaldo and Messi both got on the scoresheet before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team.