Ronaldo flops as Al Nassr knocked out of Super Cup

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final match against Al Ittihad at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, on Thursday. Photograph: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr were knocked of the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D'Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of the match.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo argues with referee Danny Makkelie. Photograph: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Anderson Talisca's goal for Al Nassr in the 67th minute was not enough to turn around the deficit from two first-half goals for Al Ittihad from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah.



Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti added the third three minutes into stoppage time.





Al Nassr next travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on February 3.