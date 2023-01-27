News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo flops as Al Nassr knocked out of Super Cup

Ronaldo flops as Al Nassr knocked out of Super Cup

January 27, 2023 10:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final match against Al Ittihad at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, on Thursday. Photograph: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr were knocked of the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh.

 

The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D'Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of the match.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo argues with referee Danny Makkelie. Photograph: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Anderson Talisca's goal for Al Nassr in the 67th minute was not enough to turn around the deficit from two first-half goals for Al Ittihad from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti added the third three minutes into stoppage time.



Al Nassr next travel to Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on February 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in thriller!
PIX: Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in thriller!
Who could buy Manchester United? How much is it worth?
Who could buy Manchester United? How much is it worth?
PIX: Ronaldo fails to score on debut for Al Nassr
PIX: Ronaldo fails to score on debut for Al Nassr
BJP Going All Out To Win Karnataka, But...
BJP Going All Out To Win Karnataka, But...
Take This Bollywood Quiz!
Take This Bollywood Quiz!
Is Nora This Week's Style Champ?
Is Nora This Week's Style Champ?
PIX: Real Madrid fight back to sink Atletico
PIX: Real Madrid fight back to sink Atletico

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

PIX: Real Madrid fight back to sink Atletico

PIX: Real Madrid fight back to sink Atletico

Big B's Evening with Ronaldo, Messi...

Big B's Evening with Ronaldo, Messi...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances