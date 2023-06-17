News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian recurve mixed team in bronze playoff

Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian recurve mixed team in bronze playoff

Source: PTI
June 17, 2023 11:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Image for Representation. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Indian archers remained on course for a fourth bronze medal in the World Cup Stage 3 in Medellin on Friday.

The fourth seeded recurve mixed team duo of Tushar Shelke and Bhajan Kaur prevailed over France and the Netherlands by identical 6-0 margins. But they failed to continue their winning run and went down to familiar nemesis Korea 0-6 to set up a bronze medal clash with Chinese Taipei.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple World Cup gold medallist Abhishek Verma, who is making a comeback after missing the first two stages of the World Cup, stunned world number one and top seed Mike Schloesser 148-148 (10*-10) in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the men's compound individual semifinal.

 

The eighth seeded Verma will face Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash which will follow the medal matches on Saturday.

India have so far won three bronze medals -- recurve men's team, men's and women's compound teams -- in the stage 3 of the meet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Archery WC Stage 3: Indian compound teams bag bronze
Archery WC Stage 3: Indian compound teams bag bronze
Ashes PICS: Root ton puts England in command on Day 1
Ashes PICS: Root ton puts England in command on Day 1
'Kohli started the fight'
'Kohli started the fight'
Gayle, Harbhajan, Afridi among marquee players
Gayle, Harbhajan, Afridi among marquee players
Depiction of Ram in 'Adipurush' is contrary to...: PIL
Depiction of Ram in 'Adipurush' is contrary to...: PIL
PIX! England ease to win; France keep perfect pace
PIX! England ease to win; France keep perfect pace
1 dead as cops, mob clash over notice to Guj dargah
1 dead as cops, mob clash over notice to Guj dargah

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Archery WC: Indian men win recurve team bronze

Archery WC: Indian men win recurve team bronze

Prathamesh shocks World No. 1 to win World Cup gold

Prathamesh shocks World No. 1 to win World Cup gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances