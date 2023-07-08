News
Archery: Aditi crowned U-18 compound World champion

Source: PTI
July 08, 2023 21:55 IST
IMAGE: Aditi Swami outclassed Leann Drake of the US 142-136 in the final to win the Under-18 women's World Archery title. Photograph: World Archery/Twitter

Rising archer Aditi Swami outclassed Leann Drake of the United States to be crowned Under-18 women's World champion, in Limerick, Ireland, on Saturday.

 

Fresh from breaking the Under-18 compound women qualifying record at last month's World Cup, Aditi carried the momentum to the ongoing Youth World Championships to defeat Leann 142-136 in the final.

Dominating the contest from the first end, Aditi took a five-point lead at the halfway mark and sealed India's fourth gold in the tournament.

Making her senior debut at the World Cup, Aditi had won a team bronze in Medellin, Colombia last month.

Aditi has also won an individual silver medal at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last year.

India have so far won eight medals that also includes one silver and three bronze.

The Indian archers are also in the hunt for a gold and bronze medal later on Saturday.

Priyansh will face Alijaz Brenk of Slovenia in the U-21 compound men's section, while Avneet Kaur will fight for a bronze against Hallie Boulton of England in the U-21 compound women's section.

