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Anush Agarwalla Clinches Silver At Prestigious CDI Hagen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 24, 2026 14:42 IST

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Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla delivered a stellar performance at the CDI Hagen in Germany, securing a second-place finish and highlighting India's rising prominence in international dressage.

Photograph: Anush Agarwalla/X

Photograph: Anush Agarwalla/X

Key Points

  • Anush Agarwalla secures second place at CDI Hagen, a prestigious international dressage competition in Germany.
  • Agarwalla and Floriana achieved a score of 70.94 per cent, showcasing their harmony and technical precision.
  • The silver medal strengthens Agarwalla's international ranking and prospects for future FEI events.
  • Agarwalla's performance highlights India's growing presence in international equestrian sports.

Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla delivered an outstanding performance at the CDI Hagen, one of Europe's most esteemed international dressage competitions, securing a second-place finish with a score of 70.94 per cent aboard his accomplished mare, Floriana, in Hagen, Germany.

The result marks another landmark achievement in the young Indian rider's rapidly ascending international career.

 

Agarwalla's Impressive Performance

Agarwalla and Floriana produced a polished and expressive test that impressed the panel of international judges.

The pair's harmony, technical precision, and artistic presentation earned them a score of 70.94 per cent, placing them firmly on the podium in second position.

Talking about the same Agarwalla said, "This result at CDI Hagen is a testament to the incredible partnership I share with Floriana.

"I'm really pleased with how Floriana and I performed at Hagen. She felt confident and expressive throughout the test, and we were able to execute what we've been working on in training.

Significance of CDI Hagen

"Competing in Germany, where dressage is deeply revered, makes this achievement even more special. I am proud to represent India at this level and look forward to building on this momentum."

CDI Hagen attracts some of the world's finest dressage riders and horses, making it a highly competitive arena on the FEI international calendar.

A podium finish at this event underscores the exceptional standard Agarwalla and Floriana have reached on the global stage.

Future Prospects

Agarwalla has been steadily establishing himself as one of India's most prominent equestrian athletes, consistently competing at the highest levels of international dressage. His partnership with Floriana has evolved into one of the most compelling combinations in the sport, combining elegance with athletic excellence.

This silver medal result further strengthens Agarwalla's international ranking and signals strong prospects for upcoming FEI events.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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