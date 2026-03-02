HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Agarwalla shines at Belgium Dressage Events, eyes Asian Games qualification

Agarwalla shines at Belgium Dressage Events, eyes Asian Games qualification

Source: PTI
March 02, 2026

Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla showcased his talent at the Belgium Dressage Events, significantly boosting his chances for Asian Games qualification with impressive performances on Floriana and Flynn.

Photograph: Anush Agarwalla/X

Key Points

  • Anush Agarwalla achieved impressive scores at the Belgium Dressage Events with his horses Floriana and Flynn.
  • Agarwalla's performance is a crucial step towards qualifying for the upcoming Asian Games.
  • He secured 68.85% with Floriana and an even stronger 70.3% with Flynn, showcasing consistency and composure.
  • The Belgium Dressage Events serve as an important part of Agarwalla's Asian Games qualification campaign.
  • Fellow Indian rider Shruti Vora also participated, with Agarwalla achieving a higher score in the competition.

Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla produced an impressive performance at the Belgium Dressage Events with Floriana as he begins his qualification journey toward the upcoming Asian Games.

Competing against an accomplished international field, Agarwalla first entered the arena on Saturday with his 8-year-old straight horse, Floriana.

 

Starting 14th in the order, he delivered a confident performance to secure an impressive 68.85%, finishing fourth overall.

He returned on Sunday riding his 10-year-old gelding, Flynn, where he started fifth and delivered an even stronger performance, earning an individual score of 70.3%.

Crossing the 70% mark underlined both consistency and composure under pressure.

Asian Games Qualification

The Belgium Dressage Events form a crucial part of Agarwalla's Asian Games qualification campaign, with two more qualification opportunities remaining in the lead-up to the continental showpiece.

"Making my international debut here in Belgium with Floriana has been a proud and defining moment for me," Agarwalla said in a release.

"The level of competition is extremely high, and it pushes you to be sharper in every movement and transition. I'm very pleased with how Floriana and Flynn responded - they were focused, expressive, and gave me their full trust in the arena.

"We are building toward something bigger with the Asian Games in mind, and this is an important step in that in that journey."

The series also featured fellow Indian rider Shruti Vora, with Anush delivering a higher score in the same leg of the competition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
