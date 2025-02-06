IMAGE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant's chairman Sanjiv Goenka is pleased as punch after his club made it to the ISL play-offs following their win over Punjab FC on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjiv Goenka/X

Mohun Bagan Super Giants stormed into the Indian Super League play-offs after their 3-0 win over Punjab FC on Wednesday.

This is the 5th consecutive ISL play-offs.

'Another win, another step forward. @mohunbagansg secures a spot in the #ISLPlayoffs. Nothing beats the electrifying energy of the stadium and the passion of the #Mariners. Onwards we go! #JoyMohunBagan,' wrote Sanjiv Goenka, chairman and owner of The Mariners.

Wednesday's 3-0 win was also the club's 12th clean sheet in a row.

Mohun Bagan SG top the ISL standings with 46 points from 20 matches played. On the back of 14 victories and four draws, the Maroon and Green brigade are 12 points ahead of Jamshedpur FC in the standings.